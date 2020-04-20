Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market: Qualitative Insights On Application 2025
Building-integrated photovoltaic are materials that are applied in the parts of a building envelope such as skylights, roofs, and facades. Photovoltaic materials have a wide application in the building construction sector owing to its ability to provide supplementary electrical power. Application of building integrated photovoltaic skylights ensures an optimized electrical generation. It also adds multifunctional passive bioclimatic attributes of thermal internal comfort. Building-integrated photovoltaic skylights offer a bifunctional solution wherein it not only generates electricity, but also provides natural illumination.
The rising popularity of community solar gardens as one of the key trends behind the growth of the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market. The community solar garden or CSG is shared by two or more subscribers that can be renters, homeowners, businesses, condo owners, schools, and government buildings. CSGs are gaining popularity as they require less investments to be made on energy and allow a group of renters, homeowners, condo dwellers, and businesses to share the benefits of a single solar installation. CSGs reduce the cost of availing solar energy and provides substantial reserve for use.
This report presents the worldwide Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Onyx Solar Energy
Polysolar
Super Sky Products
ML System
EnergyGlass
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Breakdown Data by Type
Crystalline Panel
Thin Film Panel
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
