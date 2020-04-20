Cardiovascular Drug Industry 2019 – Market Size, Overview, Competition Analysis, Company Profiles, Challenges and Risk
This report focuses on Cardiovascular Drug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cardiovascular Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major cause of death in the U.S. and rest of the world. These diseases are primarily related with heart and blood vessels disorders, such asischemic heart disease, dyslipidemia, stroke, thrombosis, atherosclerosis, coronary artery diseases, peripheral artery disease and others. These disorders are mainly reported due to obesity, high cholesterol, smoking, excessi alcohol, and poor lifestyle.
The hypertension segment recorded $64.9 billion in sales in 2009. By a large margin, hypertension is the largest segment within the cardiovascular market, driven by a large number of billion-dollar-plus therapies.
The global Cardiovascular Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amgen
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer
Daiichi Sankyo
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co.
Novartis
Pfizer
Portola
Sanofi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
heparin
Coumadin
Sectral
Zebeta
Lopressor
Toprol XL
Norvasc
Lotrel
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Cardiovascular Drug Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Cardiovascular Drug Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Cardiovascular Drug Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Cardiovascular Drug Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Cardiovascular Drug Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Cardiovascular Drug Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cardiovascular Drug Business
Chapter Eight: Cardiovascular Drug Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Cardiovascular Drug Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
