Cephalosporin Market Research on Chemical Segment 2019 to 2025

The Global Cephalosporin Market size was 3690 million US$ and is forecast to 4280 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2018.

Top Leading Companies are: Union Chempharma,NCPC,Qilu Antibiotics,Lupin Pharmaceuticals,Hospira,Dhanuka Laboratories,Fukang,Dongying Pharmaceutical,Alkem,SALUBRIS,LIVZON,Hetero Drugs,CSPC,TEVA,Orchid Pharma,Taj Pharmaceuticals,Covalent Laboratories,United Laboratories,Aurobindo,Wockhardt,LKPC,HPGC,Huafangpharm

Cephalosporin is an antibiotic medication commonly prescribed to treat several different types of infections. The classification of Cephalosporin includes First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation, Fourth Generation and the proportion of Third Generation in 2016 is about 37.2%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

China is the largest supplier of Cephalosporin, with a production market share nearly 43% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of Cephalosporin, enjoying production market share nearly 22.3% in 2016.

Market competition is intense. Union Chempharma, NCPC, Qilu Antibiotics, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Cephalosporin Market, by Types:

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Fourth Generation

Cephalosporin Market, by Applications:

Oral

Injection

