Cla Supplements Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2018 – 2028

CLA Supplements Market Outlook

Consumers are inclined towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increasingly participating in fitness activities that enhance well-being. They wish to use products that promote well-being, eat natural and organic foods and consume health supplements, alongside following special diets. Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is a fatty acid found in dairy and meat products. It is a popular dietary supplement which helps in weight loss, building muscles and losing fat, controls type 2 diabetes and promotes exercise endurance and others. CLA supplements also help in preventing diabetes, heart diseases, inflammation, osteoporosis and several types of cancer. It also reduces fat in the abdominal area. CLA is found in dairy and animal fats, such as lamb, beef, eggs and others. An independent study published in the International Journal of Obesity stated that CLA reduced abdominal fat in obese men by increasing basal metabolic rates. In other words, CLA supplements help the body to convert food into energy more efficiently. Thus, dietary supplements containing CLA boost metabolism and reduce body fat.

Reasons for Covering CLA Supplements Market

Rise in popularity of wellness trends, growing demand for dietary supplements due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity and expanding online sales channels are some of the major factors expected to propel the CLA supplements market in near future. Additionally, growing demand for natural and organic products owing to rise in concern about side effects associated with synthetic additives used in supplements, new product developments and increasing lifestyle diseases are some of the other factors that will upsurge the demand for CLA supplements. However, side effects associated with CLA supplements, increasing FDA challenges with regard to dietary supplements — such as CLA supplements and immune health supplements — lack of awareness about the consumption of the product in developing countries and the fact that an overdose of this supplement can lead to adverse side effects, are some of the factors that might hamper the growth of the CLA supplements market in near future.

Global CLA Supplements: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global CLA supplements market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form type, the global CLA supplements market has been segmented as –

Capsules/ Soft Gels

Tablets/Pills

Powder

Syrup

Other

On the basis of application, the global CLA supplements market has been segmented as –

Weight Management

Cardiovascular Health

Immune System

Sport Nutrition

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global CLA supplements market has been segmented as –

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Pharmacies & Drug Stores Independent Health Stores

Online Retailer

Market Share for CLA Supplements Market by Application, 2017

Global CLA Supplements Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global CLA supplements market are Evlution Nutrition Company, RSP Nutrition Company, NOW® Foods Company, SAN Corporation, ALLMAX Nutrition Company, MRM Company, Nutrex Research Inc., FINAFLEX Company and others.