Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market 2019| Demand, Growth Factors, Trade Overview, Applications Analysis and Key Players 2024
Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Forcast 2024 report examines Product Specification, Major Segments in Focus, Geographic Focus, Production Capacity, Production, Sales Performance of key players in market which gives you deep understanding of competitive scenario of Cold Rolled Steel Coil market. Cold Rolled Steel Coil industry research report enables reader to dive into consumer’s mind.
Outline of Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market: Cold rolling is used to further treat hot rolled steel sheet to increase its strength and its strength-to-weight ratio and enable it to hold tighter tolerances during fabricating and machining. In addition, cold rolling is used to smooth and finish the surface of hot rolled steel. The processes used to improve the surface finish and to size the cold rolled sheet more precisely include chemical or mechanical descaling and cold rolling or polishing. It also increases its strength and hardness because it is performed at room temperature and below the recrystallization temperature.
Cold Rolled Steel Coil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
- China Baowu Steel Group
- POSCO
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- ArcelorMittal
- Shougang
- Hyundai Steel
- Ansteel Group
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Benxi Steel Group
- Hesteel Group
- United States Steel Corporation
- Nucor Corporation
- China Steel Corporation
- Shagang Group
- Steel Authority of India Limited
- Tata Steel
- NLMK Group
- Maanshan Steel
- ThyssenKrupp
- JSW Steel Ltd
- Valin Steel Group
On the basis of product,
- Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm), Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness<3mm)
On the basis of the end users/applications,
- Automotive, Construction, Home Appliance, Machinery, Other
Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market 2019 Forecast to 2022 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
