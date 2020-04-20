Commercial Telematics Market Soaring at 13.8% CAGR During the Period 2018 – 2030

The global commercial telematics market was valued at $27,069.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $144,440.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2030. In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global commercial telematics market.

Commercial telematics refer to the use of telematics systems in commercial vehicles by the fleet management companies, automobile insurance companies, and others. By using communication enabled device, telematics systems can store, receive, and send information, which can be used to control remote objects and manage resources such as individual cars or a fleet of cars. GPS tracking devices and vehicle diagnostics systems help transmit information to and from the vehicle’s computer system.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2857636/?utm_source=SBL

The commercial telematics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

The global commercial telematics market is segmented based on solution type, application, end user, and region. By solution type, the market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of application, it is segregated into solutions and services. By end-market, it is fragmented into transportation & logistics, insurance, healthcare, media & entertainment, vehicle manufacturers/dealers, and government agencies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the commercial telematics market include Cartrack, Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc., Microlise, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Navistar Inc., Omnitracs, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Connect, Zonar Systems, and others.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2857636/?utm_source=SBL

Commercial Telematics Market Key Segments:

By Solution Type: OEM, Aftermarket

By Application: Solutions, Services

By End-user: Transportation and Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Vehicle manufacturers/dealers, Government agencies

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/commercial-telematics-market/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICS MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICSMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICSMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar PUBLISHER Related report:

Global Commercial Telematics Market Research Report 2018

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-commercial-telematics-market-research-report-2018-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]