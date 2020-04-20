Darbepoetin Alfa Market Clinical Aspects, Review, Survey Reports 2019

Darbepoetin alfa (INN) is a re-engineered form of erythropoietin containing 5 amino acid changes (N30, T32, V87, N88, T90) resulting in the creation of 2 new sites for N-linked carbohydrate addition. It has a 3-fold longer serum half-life compared to epoetin alpha and epoetin beta. It stimulates erythropoiesis (increases red blood cell levels) by the same mechanism as rHuEpo (binding and activating the Epo receptor) and is used to treat anemia, commonly associated with chronic renal failure and cancer chemotherapy.

The classification of Darbepoetin Alfa includes Epogen, Procrit, Aranesp and others, and the proportion of Epogen in 2017 is about 45%.

Darbepoetin Alfa is widely used for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, Patients with Cancer others. The most proportion of Darbepoetin Alfa is used for the Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, and the proportion in 2017 is 62%.

Top Leading Companies are: Amgen (Procrit, Aranesp,Epogen),Janssen Products,LP (Procrit),Proton

Darbepoetin Alfa Market, by Types:

Procrit

Aranesp

Epogen

Other

Darbepoetin Alfa Market, by Applications:

Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Patients with Cancer

Patients Having Surgery

