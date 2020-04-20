Diabetes Drugs Market Future Demand Analysis 2025: Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi, Bayer AG

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Diabetes Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Rise in private and public funding for diabetes drugs, rising prevalence of diabetes, and favorable regulatory scenario for new drug launch are boosting the growth of the Diabetes drugs market.



Increasing geriatric population across the world and rising incidence and prevalence of diabetes such as Type 2 diabetes and Type 1 diabetes are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of Diabetes drugs market during the forecast period.

The diabetes drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on therapy, disease type, distribution channel and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities and trends have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the Diabetes drugs market.

Global Diabetes Drugs Market: Segmentation

Based on the therapy, the Diabetes drugs market has been segmented into 5 types, which are Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist, Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, Insulin and others. . The insulin dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016, due to its high price, and need & demand for insulin. Insulin is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population and high per capita income. SGLT2 is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to patents and exclusivity held for the drugs of this segment by the key players. The others segment includes the combination drugs and other drug classes are anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of diabetes all over the world.Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors held second large market share in 2016, however, the segment is anticipated to fall in the growth rate during the forecast period due to patent and exclusivity expiry.



In terms of disease type, the diabetes drugs market has been segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, and impaired glucose tolerance and impaired fasting glycaemia. Type 2 diabetes has accounted for highest market share due to increasing disposable income and rising prevalence of obesity. Increasing physical inactivity created demand for the diabetes drugs. Type 1 diabetes held the second large market share in 2016 owing to increasing environmental damage all over the world that is contributing to the rising prevalence of type 1 diabetes. Gestational diabetes and impaired glucose tolerance and impaired fasting glycaemia are anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2017 to 2025 due to the high prevalence of diabetes in the relatives and heredity reason.

Global Diabetes Drugs Market: Regional Segmentation

Geographically, the diabetes drugs Market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Global Diabetes Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the Diabetes drugs market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

