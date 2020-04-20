DNA Sequencing Market Size Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

DNA sequencing is a molecular technique that helps determine the nucleotide sequence of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), which is the most fundamental level of knowledge of a gene or genome. The global DNA sequencing market accounted for $6,243 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $25,470 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.0% from 2017 to 2025. DNA sequencing has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. The knowledge of DNA sequences of genes and other parts of the genome of organisms has become essential for life-science research and also in applied fields, such as forensics, cancer diagnostics, and others. Through this method, billions of DNA strands can be sequenced efficiently. DNA sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes and analyze various DNA-protein interactions. This technique allows the researcher to focus, study, and interpret deep sequence target regions. They are utilized through varied interventions, such as oncology, biomarker studies, drug discovery, understanding reproductive health, and personalized genomics.

Technological advancements in sequencing equipment, surge in applications of DNA sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs drive the global DNA sequencing market. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to DNA sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitations related to DNA sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Furthermore, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and the untapped emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The DNA sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is categorized into consumable, instrument, and service. The consumables segment accounted for a dominant share in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that they are widely used throughout the sample preparation process and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing.

Based on application, it is categorized into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. The biomarkers & cancer application was the highest revenue contributor in 2017, while the personalized medicine segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The growth for this segment is due to increase in investment in R&D globally and surge in awareness about DNA sequencing applications in precision medicine. Based on technology, the DNA sequencing technology market is classified into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real-time sequencing, chain termination sequencing, and nanopore sequencing technologies. The sequencing by synthesis technology segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 and is estimated to continue this trend throughout the study period as this technology allows both short and long insert paired end reads for high resolution genome sequencing, structural variation detection, sequence assembly, and others.

Based on region, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in the DNA sequencing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the higher buying power, availability, and applications that favor the utilization of DNA sequencing. There is also an increase in agreements and collaborations between different market players and health centers to promote and utilize DNA sequencing in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, rise in disposable income, and rapidly development in economic conditions.

Key DNA sequencing Market:

By Product: Consumable, Instrument, Service.

By Application: Diagnostics, Biomarkers and Cancer, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, Other Applications

By Technology: Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing

By End User: Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global DNA Sequencing Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global DNA Sequencing Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global DNA Sequencing Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global DNA Sequencing Market by Vehicle Type

Chapter 7. Global DNA Sequencing Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global DNA Sequencing Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

