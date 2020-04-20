DNA Vaccines Sales Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019

This report studies the global DNA Vaccines market status and forecast, categorizes the global DNA Vaccines market size (value & volume) by Key Companies, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

In the last several years, Europe market of DNA Vaccine developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.3%. In 2017, global sales revenue of DNA Vaccine is nearly 3430 M USD; the actual sale is about 74.8 million doses. Some of the major DNA vaccines include GlaxoSmithKline’s Engerix-B, Twinrix, and Fendrix; Merck’s Gardasil, and Recombivax HB; Protein Sciences Corporation’s Flublok, etc. Currently, the researchers are engaged in developing genetic vaccines for humans. Animal genetic vaccines are already present in the market. These vaccines are third generation vaccines and contain DNA that codes for specific proteins from a pathogen.

Top DNA Vaccines Players Covered in This report

Merck

GSK

Sanofi

Zoties

Elanco

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Indian Immunologicals

Plumbline Life Sciences

Market Breakdown by Type

Recombinant Protein Vaccine

Gene-Based Vaccine

Market Breakdown by Application

Human

Animal

Market Breakdown by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 DNA Vaccines Market Overview1

1.1 DNA Vaccines Product Scope1

1.2 DNA Vaccines Segment by Type1

1.2.1 Global DNA Vaccines Sales Comparison by Types (2018-2025)1

1.2.2 Recombinant Protein Vaccine2

1.2.3 Gene-Based Vaccine3

1.3 DNA Vaccines Segment by Application3

1.3.1 Global DNA Vaccines Sales Comparison by Application (2014-2025)3

1.3.2 Human4

1.3.3 Animal5

1.4 DNA Vaccines Segment by Region6

1.4.1 Global DNA Vaccines Revenue Comparison by Region (2013-2025)6

1.4.2 North America DNA Vaccines Status and Prospect (2013-2025)7

1.4.3 Europe DNA Vaccines Status and Prospect (2013-2025)8

1.4.4 China DNA Vaccines Status and Prospect (2013-2025)8

1.4.5 Japan DNA Vaccines Status and Prospect (2013-2025)9

1.4.6 Southeast Asia DNA Vaccines Status and Prospect (2013-2025)10

1.4.7 India DNA Vaccines Status and Prospect (2013-2025)11

1.5 Global DNA Vaccines Sales and Revenue (2013-2025)12

1.5.1 Global DNA Vaccines Sales Growth Rate (2013-2025)12

1.5.2 Global DNA Vaccines Revenue Growth Rate (2013-2025)13

