DOMESTIC COURIER, EXPRESS, AND PARCEL MARKET SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS ANALYSIS REPORT BY SERVICE, BY TYPE, BY END-USE AND REGION FORECASTS, 2018 TO 2023

Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel is a way to make consumers quickly purchase goods through online purchase through logistics.At present, this industry is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for online shopping.Traditionally the focus of CEP companies was to provide services to the B2B sector. CEP services were synonymous with catering to Urgent Orders, High Value Low Volume goods, Time sensitive and Perishable goods. Many companies focused on delivering through CEP companies to cut down on transit times and cater to the rising demand of JIT supplies wherein more frequent but less volume of supplies were required.

To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Transportation

Warehousing

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Food

Retailing

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

USPS

FedEx

UPS

Nippon Expres

Japan Post

China Post

NOL (APL)

Cosco

Seino Transportation

OOCL

SF

YUNDA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

