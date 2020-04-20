E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Growth and Status Coreplored in a New Research Report Of Forecasts Periods of 2017

XploreMR report is prepared by the evaluating on the analysis of past years market, controls, and operators which impacted on Industry growth. This report will provide potentially productive and significant information about the market which decreases the witnessed unusual growth patterns risks of the Industry. It is a promoting method, which helps to design the Industry product as well as service. The Report provides information on segments and products as per the type, region, applications, product.

The global market for e-waste recycling and reuse services is at a nascent stage at present and is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the conservation of health and environment is the primary factor augmenting the growth of the global market. In addition, stringent regulations and rules for e-waste management are expected to encourage the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing participation of the leading electronics manufacturers in e-waste recycling and reuse services is estimated to generate potential opportunities for key players.

The global market for e-waste recycling and reuse services has been classified on the basis of source, recycle and reuse service, and recycled component. By source, the market has been segmented into household appliances, entertainment devices, and IT and telecommunication products. By recycle and reuse service, the market has been categorized into asset management and logistics, material processing and recovery, triage and de-manufacturing, collection services, and refurbishment and reuse. Furthermore, by recycled component, the market has been divided into recycled plastics, recycled metals, recycled silica, and other recycled components.

The research study offers insights into the key growth prospects of the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, along with the latest trends and lucrative opportunities. The study comprises a thorough executive summary, presenting insights into the key segments and sub-segments considered within the research report. In addition, the study throws light on the key geographical segments and the competitive scenario of the market.

Overview of the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market

As per the research study, in 2012, the global market for e-waste recycling and reuse services was worth US$9.84 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$41.36 bn by 2019. The market is estimated to register a remarkable 23.06% CAGR from 2013 to 2019. The limited shelf life of electronic products and the increasing prices of rare earth metals are boosting the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services. Moreover, the high demand for consumer electronics and information and communications technology are expected to bolster the global market.

On the other hand, the fewer number of e-waste collection zones and low awareness in developing economies are estimated to restrict the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, high e-waste management costs is another factor hampering the growth of the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market.

Among the key geographical segments, Europe is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, thanks to rigid regulations for e-waste recovery. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for key players in the near future. The availability of cheap labor and a large quantity of e-waste in China and other developing regions of Asia Pacific are estimated to drive the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc., SIMS Recycling Solutions, Stena Techno World, Electronic Recyclers International Inc., CRT Recycling Inc., Cimelia Resource Recovery, Tectonics Ltd., MBA Polymers Inc., Umicore SA, and Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. are some of the key players operating in the e-waste recycling and reuse services market across the globe.

Key Segments of the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market

Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, by Source:

Household Appliances Refrigeration Consumer and Lighting Equipment Other Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunications Products Computers and Computer Peripherals Cellular Phones

Entertainment Devices Music Systems Televisions



Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, by Recycle and Reuse Services:

Collection Services

Refurbishment and Reuse

Asset Management and Logistics

Triage and De-manufacturing

Material Processing & Recovery

Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, by Recycled Component:

Recycled Metals

Recycled Plastics

Recycled Silica

Other Recycled Components

Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Latin America

