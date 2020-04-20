Electronic Health Records Market 2025: One of the Fastest Growing Collaborations Between Healthcare and IT Systems
This report presents the worldwide Electronic Health Records market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The market is very competitive with many players striving to get the dominant share in the market. The rise in funds for research and development activities in order to produce better results in terms of healthcare monitoring devices and especially electronic health records.
Electronic health monitors and records also increases the adopting techniques of clinical trial management, clinical decision support system, and data mining along with other software solutions. The increase in preference and usage of these softwares also propel the market for electronic health record market in the years to come.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Athenahealth
Medical Information Technology
GE Healthcare
Epic Systems Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
NextGen Healthcare
AdvancedMD, Inc
Greenway Health, LLC
Cerner Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Electronic Health Records Breakdown Data by Type
Client Server Based
Web Based/Cloud Based Server
Electronic Health Records Breakdown Data by Application
Hospital
Ambulatory
Other
Electronic Health Records Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Electronic Health Records Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
