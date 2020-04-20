Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Industry Analysis By Growth, Size, Share, Competitive Overview, Opportunities, Key Players, And Region With Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ACH Foam Technologies

Alpek SAB De Cv

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

PJSC Sibur Holding

SABIC

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

Synbra Holding BV

Synthos SA

Total SA

Brødr Sunde A/S

Flint Hills Resources LLC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

White

Grey

Black

Segment by Application

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

1.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 White

1.2.3 Grey

1.2.4 Black

1.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production

3.4.1 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production

3.5.1 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Business

7.1 ACH Foam Technologies

7.1.1 ACH Foam Technologies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ACH Foam Technologies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alpek SAB De Cv

7.2.1 Alpek SAB De Cv Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alpek SAB De Cv Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 BASF SE Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF SE Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kaneka Corporation

7.4.1 Kaneka Corporation Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kaneka Corporation Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 PJSC Sibur Holding

7.5.1 PJSC Sibur Holding Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 PJSC Sibur Holding Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SABIC

7.6.1 SABIC Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SABIC Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

7.7.1 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Synbra Holding BV

7.8.1 Synbra Holding BV Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Synbra Holding BV Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Synthos SA

7.9.1 Synthos SA Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Synthos SA Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Total SA

7.10.1 Total SA Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Total SA Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Brødr Sunde A/S

7.12 Flint Hills Resources LLC

8 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

8.4 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Distributors List

9.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

