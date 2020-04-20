Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market By Production, Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export and Price Analysis- Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Daikin Industries

Dongyue Group Limited

Shanghai 3F New MaterialLtd

The Chemours Company

Zhejiang Juhua Co

DuPont

HaloPolymer OJSC

Saint-Gobain

AGC Corporation

Whitford

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

FEP Pellets

FEP Dispersions & Coating Powders

FEP Film

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical Processing

Industrial Equipment

Others

Table of Contents

1 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

1.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 FEP Pellets

1.2.3 FEP Dispersions & Coating Powders

1.2.4 FEP Film

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Chemical Processing

1.3.5 Industrial Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production

3.4.1 North America Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production

3.5.1 Europe Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Business

7.1 3M Company

7.1.1 3M Company Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Company Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Daikin Industries

7.2.1 Daikin Industries Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Daikin Industries Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dongyue Group Limited

7.3.1 Dongyue Group Limited Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dongyue Group Limited Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Shanghai 3F New MaterialLtd

7.4.1 Shanghai 3F New MaterialLtd Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Shanghai 3F New MaterialLtd Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Chemours Company

7.5.1 The Chemours Company Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Chemours Company Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Zhejiang Juhua Co

7.6.1 Zhejiang Juhua Co Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Zhejiang Juhua Co Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DuPont Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 HaloPolymer OJSC

7.8.1 HaloPolymer OJSC Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 HaloPolymer OJSC Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Saint-Gobain

7.9.1 Saint-Gobain Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Saint-Gobain Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 AGC Corporation

7.10.1 AGC Corporation Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 AGC Corporation Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Whitford

8 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

8.4 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Distributors List

9.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

