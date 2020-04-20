Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization To 2024

Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market.

Fluted polypropylene sheet is a lightweight, hollow-core polypropylene sheet resembling corrugated cardboard in that it consists of outside walls separated by ribs.

Scope of Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market:

Fluted polypropylene sheets are generally used in package box, cushion plate and printing plate & billboard etc. Package box is the most wildly application, which took a consumption share of 34.10% in 2016, with an amount of 113.4 K MT.

Raw material of fluted polypropylene sheets is mainly polypropylene. Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we focus on global major entertainments such as Inteplast Group, Corex Plastics, Primex Plastics, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, KARTON S.p.A, A&C Plastics, Northern Ireland Plastics, Yamakoh, Işık Plastik, Tianfule Plastic, TAH HSIN, Zibo Kelida Plastic and Huaheng Plastic etc. Market concentration in this market is not high and total production of those 14 suppliers took a market share of 53.56% in 2016.

Fluted polypropylene sheets are invented since 1972 and became popular in Europe and America quickly. In Asia, fluted polypropylene sheets were introduced firstly in Japan and Korea. China had started production in 1990s.

Currently, fluted polypropylene sheets are mainly produced in Europe, North America and Asia. Europe and North America are still two leading production regions. In 2016, Europe produced 100.33 K MT, with a share of 28.98%. North America production increased from 107.33 K MT in 2012 to 124.76 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 3.83%.

Globally, fluted polypropylene sheets demand keeps increasing from 281.43 K MT in 2012 to 332.55 K MT in 2016. Average increase rate of global total consumption is about 4.26%. Global production value is about 609 million USD in 2016. Influenced by raw material price, fluted polypropylene sheets price varied from 2023 USD/MT in 2012 to 1832 USD/MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that global demand for fluted polypropylene sheets will keep increasing. By 2023, global total consumption will be 446.15 K MT.

The worldwide market for Fluted Polypropylene Sheets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fluted Polypropylene Sheets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Goal Audience of Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market:

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters; Company / Potential Investors; Association and government bodies.

Inteplast Group

Corex Plastics

Primex Plastics

Distriplast

Sangeeta Group

KARTON S.p.A

A&C Plastics

Northern Ireland Plastics

Yamakoh

Işık Plastik

Tianfule Plastic

TAH HSIN

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Huaheng Plastic

Based on Product Type, Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

General Type

Functional Type

Based on end users/applications, Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Package Box

Cushion Plate

Printing Plate & Billboard

Other

