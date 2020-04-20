Functional Chewing Gum Market: Global Industry Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis for 2019-2024

Functional Chewing Gum Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Functional Chewing Gum Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Functional Chewing Gum market.

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

Scope of Functional Chewing Gum Market:

Functional Chewing Gum are mainly classified into the following types: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Others. Tooth Protection Gum is the most widely used type which takes up about 60.35% of the total in 2016 in Global.

Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Functional Chewing Gum in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position. Top 5 took up about 81.91% of the global market in 2016.

Global consumption of Functional Chewing Gum rises up from 186780.4 MT in 2012 to 217675.4 MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.90%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Functional Chewing Gum products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.

Although sales of Functional Chewing Gum products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Functional Chewing Gum field hastily.

The worldwide market for Functional Chewing Gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3530 million US$ in 2024, from 3050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Functional Chewing Gum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Functional Chewing Gum Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Wrigley Company

Mondelez

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

GelStat Corporation (GSAC)

ZOFT Gum

Hershey’s

Think Gum LLC.

Miradent

Cloetta Fazer

Peppersmith

Nicotinell

Orion

Yake

Based on Product Type, Functional Chewing Gum market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others

Based on end users/applications, Functional Chewing Gum market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

