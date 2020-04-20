Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The report by Analytical Research Cognizance “Genetically Modified Seeds Market” is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, including different countries in each region. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report focuses on Genetically Modified Seeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Genetically Modified Seeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Transgenic seeds are seeds that use genetic engineering to alter the composition of the genome and are used in agricultural production.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the genetically modified seed industry, include the increasing adoption of biotech drought-tolerant crops and growing demand for high yield crops.

The global Genetically Modified Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

DowDuPont

Groupe Limagrain

Monsanto

Syngenta

BASF

DLF Seeds and Science

Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE

Land O’Lakes

Sakata Seed

Takii Seed

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Herbicide tolerance

Insect resistance

Others

Segment by Application

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Others

