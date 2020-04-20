Global 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market Is Expected To Grow At High Cagr During The Forecast Period 2018-2023

Global 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com

Three-Dimensional (3D) mapping in this report has been defined as a solution that helps in building 3D maps of the surroundings with utmost accuracy and details. Whereas, 3D modeling is defined as a process of developing a 3D surface of any object or place with the help of specialized software, and hence the product developed is model in 3D. The 3D mapping and 3D modeling market can exist independently, but the playing fields are still the same. Nowadays, vendors are providing 3D mapping and modeling applications for various industry verticals such as healthcare, automotive, transportation, and logistics, aviation and space, building and construction, defense and public safety, media and entertainment, and lastly for the retail sector.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market by product type and applications/end industries.

3D Mapping & 3D Modelling technologies are one of the fastest ways to build 3D environments in the highly demanding market. 3D mapping solutions quickly creates 3D maps of the surroundings with utmost clarity and accuracy, ready to plug into professional visualization operations. Major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs are entering this market. This growth is expected to be witnessed across various industries, owing to the multiple advantages this software offers.

The global 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple, Inc

Google

Autodesk

Airbus Defence and Space

Trimble, Inc

Intermap Technologies

Topcon Corporation

Cybercity 3D

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI)

Golden Software LLC

The Foundry, NewTek, Inc (Lightwave 3D)

Pixologic, Inc

Blender Foundation

3D-Coat

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

3D Modelling

3D Mapping

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment & Media

Automotive

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Defense

Transportation

Others

