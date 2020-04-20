Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Showcase Approximately Thriving CAGR of Around 4.8% In Globally Forecast Till 2025

The “Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Polyamide film is made from nylon resin, T – mode bidirectional stretch film molding method and blow – air expansion method (bidirectional stretch film).

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the BOPA film industry, include growing use of linear simultaneous stretching line (LISIM) technique and growing demand for balanced film with better dimensional stability and less shrinkage.

This report focuses on Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unitika

Green Seal Holding

Domo Chemcials

Toray Industries

A.J. Plast

Kolon Industries

Toyobo

DSM

Honeywell

Bemis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sequential

Simultaneous

Blown

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Other

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

A regional and country-level analysis of the Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film

1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sequential

1.2.3 Simultaneous

1.2.4 Blown

1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Size

1.5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production

3.4.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production

3.5.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Business

7.1 Unitika

7.1.1 Unitika Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Unitika Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Green Seal Holding

7.2.1 Green Seal Holding Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Green Seal Holding Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Domo Chemcials

7.3.1 Domo Chemcials Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Domo Chemcials Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toray Industries

7.4.1 Toray Industries Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toray Industries Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 A.J. Plast

7.5.1 A.J. Plast Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 A.J. Plast Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kolon Industries

7.6.1 Kolon Industries Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kolon Industries Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Toyobo

7.7.1 Toyobo Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Toyobo Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DSM

7.8.1 DSM Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DSM Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Honeywell

7.9.1 Honeywell Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Honeywell Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Bemis

7.10.1 Bemis Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Bemis Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film

8.4 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Distributors List

9.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Forecast

11.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

