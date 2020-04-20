Global Bioethanol Fuel Market 2019 Segmentation, Top Manufacturers, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on Bioethanol Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bioethanol Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Biofuel generally refers to a solid, liquid or gas fuel made of biomass or extracted, which can replace gasoline and diesel produced by petroleum. It is an important direction for the development and utilization of renewable energy.
Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Bioethanol Fuel market.
The global Bioethanol Fuel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Poet
ADM
Valero
Green Plains
Flint Hills Resources
Abengoa Bioenergy
Pacific Ethanol
CropEnergies
Raizen
Cargill
The Andersons
BP
Big River Resources
Vivergo
Jilin Fuel Ethanol
China Agri-Industries Holdings
Tianguan Group
COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Corn-based Ethanol
Sugarcane-based Ethanol
Cellulosic Ethanol
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
