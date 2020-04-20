Global Carrageenan Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Carrageenan Market (by application (bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, personal care products, pharmaceuticals), source (chondrus, eucheuma, gigartina, iridaea), type (iota, kappa, and lambda)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Carrageenan. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Carrageenan cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Carrageenan growth factors.

The forecast Carrageenan Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Carrageenan on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global carrageenan market was sized over USD 865.4 million in 2018. The global propane market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.49 % over the forecast period of 2018-2024 and reach USD 1.48 billion by 2024. Carrageenan is a natural carbohydrate or polysaccharide, which is extracted from the parts of certain kinds of red algae and sea weeds. Iota, Kappa and Lambda are the three major types of carrageenan. Chondrus crispus, Eucheuma cottoni, Fucellaria fastigiata, G pistillata, G radula, G skottsbergii, H spicifera and some other sea weeds are used for producing carrageenan.

Carrageenan is obtained by alcohol precipitation and semi-refining methods. Carrageenan has anionic and hydrophilic properties. Carrageenan has medicinal properties and it is useful for the treatment of bronchitis, cough, intestinal ailments, tuberculosis and some others. Carrageenan finds application as a binder, emulsifier, and thickening agent in some food manufacturing processes and it is useful for stabilizing foods and tooth paste. Carrageenan has non-food applications in cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. Carrageenan is useful in baked foods, batters, confections, preserved meat, products, processed cheeses, dairy and non-dairy products and as an alternative to gelatin.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/63

Karagen Indonesia, Cargill Inc, Danisco, Seatech Carrageenan Company and other major players in the market focus heavily on research and development to bring innovative products for both food and non-food based applications. They also focus on meeting stringent regulations and marketing the benefits of the carrageenan to remove the misconceptions, about the products related to some health ailments. carrageenan has significant share in the hydrocolloids segment of food and beverage market. The increasing consumption of processed foods is a major factor that drives the growth of the global carrageenan market. Due to its gelling, stabilizing and thickening properties, the demand from bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy and beverages industries are increasing significantly and it is expected to drive the growth of the global carrageenan market. The need for non-animal sourced alternative for gelatin is expected to generate demand for carrageenan for vegetarian and vegan food products industry during the forecast period. As a natural ingredient, the demand for carrageenan is increasing from personal care industry and it is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Alternatives such as gelatin, guar, pectin, and xanthan gum provide huge competition to the carrageenan and it is a restraint for the global carrageenan market. Health concerns over gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases related to the use of carrageenan in certain food and beverages products is major a restraint for the carrageenan market. Fluctuating prices of raw materials affects the pricing of carrageenan products and it hinders the growth of the global carrageenan market. Meeting the stringent regulations regarding the use of carrageenan in some countries is a major challenge for the major players in the global carrageenan market. The major players in the carrageenan market can find opportunities in non-food based applications such as pharmaceuticals and personal care to expand, as natural ingredients are favored by many people.

Market Segmentation by Application, by Source, by Type and by Food Grade

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of carrageenan market. Moreover, the global carrageenan market is segmented by application, by source, by type and by food grade. The global carrageenan market by application covers alternative to dairy products, bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, personal care products, pharmaceuticals and some others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented as chondrus, eucheuma, gigartina, iridaea and some others. Based on type, the market is segmented as iota, kappa, and lambda. Based on food grade, the market is segmented as E407, E407a and some others.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/63

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global carrageenan market include ACCEL, Cargill Inc, Danisco, Gelymar SA, Greenfresh, Karagen Indonesia, Kelco, Kerry Group Plc, Seatech Carrageenan Company, Shemberg, TIC Gums Corporation and Xieli.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/carrageenan-market