Global Cloud MFT Services Market 2019 by Analysis, Demands, Revenue and Forecast : IBM, Oracle, Accellion

The report intends to forecast the size of the market, throws light on dynamics such as trends, drivers, and challenges.

A featured chapter on the competitive landscape of the global Cloud MFT Services market concludes this study. Herein, key players have been comprehensively analyzed for their core competencies as well as market shares.

Managed file transfer (MFT) refers to a software or a service that manages the secure transfer of data from one computer to another through a network (e.g., the Internet).

North America is expected to account for a significant market share, with the United States contributing most to it. The market in the United States is growing because it is home to some of the largest players in the market and is a pioneer in the adoption of advanced technologies like 3D printing, IoT, and Big data technologies. The deployment of cloud systems in every industry vertical has increased the end user need for solutions that let them easily and securely transfer files, without constraints regarding file size. There is an increased spending in the region on cloud MFT for B2B integration.

In 2018, the global Cloud MFT Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud MFT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud MFT Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

CA Technologies

Oracle

Axway Software

Citrix ShareFile

Accellion

Software AG

Wipro

Coviant Software

Saison Information System

Tibco Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Retail

Energy Utility

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cloud MFT Services capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cloud MFT Services manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud MFT Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud MFT Services Manufacturers

Cloud MFT Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud MFT Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

