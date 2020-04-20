Global Coating Masking Tape Market 2018- 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corp, Beiersdorf (Tesa), Shurtape Technologies And More
Coating Masking Tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper, and an easily released pressure-sensitive adhesive.
In the industry, 3M Company profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Nitto Denko Corp and Beiersdorf (Tesa) ranked 2 and 3.
This report studies the global Coating Masking Tape market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coating Masking Tape market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M Company
Nitto Denko Corp
Beiersdorf (Tesa)
Shurtape Technologies
Berry Global
Intertape Polymer Group
Scapa Group PLC
Saint-Gobain
Bolex
Advance Tapes
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Foam
Paper
Plastic
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Building and Construction
General Industrial
Aerospace
Others
