Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market 2019 By Key Players : Abbott, Pfizer, NovaBiotics, Galapagos

Cystic Fibrosis, also known as mucoviscoidosis, is an inherited genetic disorder that affects the secretory glands, including mucus and sweat glands. It mainly affects the lungs and digestive system. An individual suffering from cystic fibrosis show characteristic symptoms, such as, secretion of thick and sticky mucus. The disease develops over a period of time in the lungs and blocks the tubes that carry air in and out. Increased secretion of thick mucus accelerates the growth of bacteria and hence, gives rise to serious lung infections. Some of the major symptoms of cystic fibrosis include persistent cough, constant lung infection, salty tasting skin, problem in breathing, bulky stools, difficulty in bowel movements, poor growth and poor weight gain. Some of the tests available for cystic fibrosis are newborn screening, sweat test, chest x-ray, lung function tests, and genetic testing. Cystic fibrosis can be divided into three segments, namely, cystic fibrosis mutations, curable type of cystic fibrosis, and rare type of cystic fibrosis. Some of the treatment methods for cystic fibrosis are chest physical therapy (CPT), exercise, consumption of antibiotics, lung transplant and postural drainage.

Major driving factors for the growth of the cystic fibrosis market are increasing number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis, rising need and demand for sophisticated testing tools, and increased government funding for the development of genetic testing. Moreover, every company wants to grow and develop by using pharmacogenomic diagnostic tools, so that they have an enviable position in the existing market. Rapid adoption of potentially advanced tests to diagnose cystic fibrosis and increasing awareness and affordability of the people across geographies will continually provide growth towards this market. On the other hand, factors like huge amount of capital involved and few adverse effects like pulmonary exacerbations and weight gain would most likely impede the growth of this market.

In 2018, the global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

Pfizer

NovaBiotics

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Galapagos

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chest Physical Therapy (CPT)

Consumption Of Antibiotics

Lung Transplant And Postural Drainage

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Manufacturers

Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

