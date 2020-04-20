Global Freight Trucking Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

Our latest research report entitled Freight Trucking Market (by cargo type (oil and diesel, dry bulk goods, postal and others), type (truck trailer, flatbed, lorry tank, refrigerated truck), end user (industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, chemicals, pharmaceutical and healthcare)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Freight Trucking. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Freight Trucking cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Freight Trucking growth factors.

The forecast Freight Trucking Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Freight Trucking on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global freight trucking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Freight trucking is the physical process of transporting commodities and merchandise goods. Amongst all the modes, rail and road transport are the most significant modes for freighting. The modal share between these two has changed over the years, from the 80% rail share in 1950-51 to the road share becoming 65% in 2011-12. Road accounts for 86% of the freight transport while the other modes account for 14%. The main advantage of freight transportation is that it can be cheaper than other modes of transportation for short hauls (less than 400 mi, or 640 km). It can also be cheaper for small shipments regardless of distance.

Rising popularity of online shopping and speedy growth in the internet retailing market drives the growth of the freight trucking market. In addition, increasing urbanization and rise in the trade volume has resulted in an increase in the transport volumes. However, underdeveloped infrastructure in the emerging countries is likely to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, Freight trucks are now equipped with GPS tracking, temperature-controlled compartments, flatbed and load-to-road service, and a variety of additional capabilities. Hence, the technological advancements are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the freight trucking market over the upcoming years.

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region dominates the global freight trucking market followed by the North America region. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the largest revenue contributing countries such as India China and Japan. China is manufacturing hub of electronic equipment an components, moreover, this region also houses many OEM manufacturers, owing to China is the major exporter of electronic systems & components and OEM parts. India is also anticipated to become the leading region in the freight trucking owing to government policy such as Make in India which in turn, can create manufacturing business opportunity in this region. Also, India is a large country with vast sales & distribution network which will eventually help to boost freight trucking business.

Market Segmentation by Cargo Type, Type And End User

The report on global freight trucking market covers segments such as, cargo type, type and end user. On the basis of cargo type the global freight trucking market is categorized into oil and diesel, dry bulk goods, postal and others. On the basis of type the global freight trucking market is categorized into truck trailer, flatbed truck, lorry tank and refrigerated truck. On the basis of end user the global freight trucking market is categorized into industrial and manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and mining, defence, chemicals, pharmaceutical and healthcare and food and beverages.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global freight trucking market such as, Procet Freight, Transtech Logistics, Kuhne+Nagel Inc., Interlogix Pty. Ltd., Swift Transport, Tuma Transport, Ceva Holdings LLC, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc. and Cargo Carriers Limited.

