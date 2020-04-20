Global Frozen Bread Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

North America Frozen Bread market accounts for over 35% of the global consumption by value

Supermarket/hypermarket remains the dominant retail distribution channel accounting for more than 50% of the sale. Specialist retailers and convenience stores have maintained a stable growth rate of 3% over the past five years. Supermarkets are expected to register the fastest growth rate.

The global Frozen Bread market is valued at 4060 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Bread market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Frozen Bread in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Bread in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Frozen Bread market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Bread market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Aryzta AG

Rich Products Corp

Gonnella Baking Co

EDNA International GmbH

George Weston Limited

Sunbulah Group

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Gonnella Baking Company

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de CV

Emad Bakeries

Flowers Foods Inc.

Wenner Bakery

Market size by Product

Freezing pastries

Cold pizza crust

Frigid cake

Frigid bread

Other products

Market size by End User

Supermarket/hypermarket

Specialist retailers and convenience stores

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Frozen Bread market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Frozen Bread market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Frozen Bread companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Frozen Bread submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Bread are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Frozen Bread market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

