Global Industrial Flash Dryers Market Projection, SWOT Analysis, Size, Investment Trends, Sales and Forecast by 2025

Flash dryers are inexpensive solution for drying granular materials and powders, where wet material is dispersed in a stream of hot air/gas that further conveys it via a drying duct. The material undergoes drying process by coming in contact with heat from the airstream.

The global Industrial Flash Dryers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Flash Dryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Flash Dryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ThyssenKrupp

GEA Group

Andritz

FLSmidth Group

SPX FLOW

Carrier Vibrating Equipment

Hosokowa Micron

Mitchell Dryers

Scott Equipment

Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment

Changzhou Yibu Drying Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Drying

Indirect Drying

Segment by Application

Food

Fertilizer

Chemical

Construction Material

Pharmaceutical

Others



