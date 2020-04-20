Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Liquid Applied Membrane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Applied Membrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Applied Membrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sika

Carlisle Companies

Basf

Soprema

Kemper System America

Saint Gobain

The Dow Chemical

Gcp Applied Technologies

Johns Manville

Henry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bituminous

Elastomeric

Cementitious

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Public Infrastructure

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Liquid Applied Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Applied Membrane

1.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bituminous

1.2.3 Elastomeric

1.2.4 Cementitious

1.3 Liquid Applied Membrane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Public Infrastructure

1.4 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market Size

1.5.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Liquid Applied Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Applied Membrane Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Liquid Applied Membrane Production

3.4.1 North America Liquid Applied Membrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane Production

3.5.1 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Liquid Applied Membrane Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Liquid Applied Membrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Applied Membrane Business

7.1 Sika

7.1.1 Sika Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sika Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Carlisle Companies

7.2.1 Carlisle Companies Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Carlisle Companies Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Basf

7.3.1 Basf Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Basf Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Soprema

7.4.1 Soprema Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Soprema Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kemper System America

7.5.1 Kemper System America Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kemper System America Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Saint Gobain

7.6.1 Saint Gobain Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Saint Gobain Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 The Dow Chemical

7.7.1 The Dow Chemical Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 The Dow Chemical Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gcp Applied Technologies

7.8.1 Gcp Applied Technologies Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gcp Applied Technologies Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Johns Manville

7.9.1 Johns Manville Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Johns Manville Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Henry

7.10.1 Henry Liquid Applied Membrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Henry Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Liquid Applied Membrane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Liquid Applied Membrane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Liquid Applied Membrane

8.4 Liquid Applied Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Liquid Applied Membrane Distributors List

9.3 Liquid Applied Membrane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market Forecast

11.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

