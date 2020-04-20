Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lithium-ion Battery Recycling volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Umicore
Glencore
Retriev Technologies
Raw Materials
International Metals Reclamation
Metal Conversion Technologies
American Manganese (Ami)
Sitrasa
Tes-Amm
Li-Cycle Technology
Neometals
Recupyl Sas
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt
Lithium-iron Phosphate
Lithium-Manganese Oxide
LTO
NCA
LCO
Segment by Application
Car
Ship
Industrial
Electric Power
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling
1.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt
1.2.3 Lithium-iron Phosphate
1.2.4 Lithium-Manganese Oxide
1.2.5 LTO
1.2.6 NCA
1.2.7 LCO
1.3 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Segment by Application
1.3.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Car
1.3.3 Ship
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Electric Power
1.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size
1.5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production
3.4.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production
3.5.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business
7.1 Umicore
7.1.1 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Glencore
7.2.1 Glencore Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Glencore Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Retriev Technologies
7.3.1 Retriev Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Retriev Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Raw Materials
7.4.1 Raw Materials Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Raw Materials Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 International Metals Reclamation
7.5.1 International Metals Reclamation Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 International Metals Reclamation Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Metal Conversion Technologies
7.6.1 Metal Conversion Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Metal Conversion Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 American Manganese (Ami)
7.7.1 American Manganese (Ami) Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 American Manganese (Ami) Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Sitrasa
7.8.1 Sitrasa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Sitrasa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Tes-Amm
7.9.1 Tes-Amm Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Tes-Amm Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Li-Cycle Technology
7.10.1 Li-Cycle Technology Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Li-Cycle Technology Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Neometals
7.12 Recupyl Sas
8 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling
8.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Distributors List
9.3 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Forecast
11.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
