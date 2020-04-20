Rigid foam is expected to be the largest application by value and volume over the forecast period because of growing demand of PU foam in building & construction and appliances industries for thermal insulation and energy savings

The global MDI based polyurethane market is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023.

This report studies the global MDI Based Polyurethane market status and forecast, categorizes the global MDI Based Polyurethane market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF,Covestro,Huntsman,Mitsui Chemicals,Sadara Chemical,The Dow Chemical,Tosoh,Wanhua Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America,Europe,China,Japan,Southeast Asia,India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Singapore,Rest of Asia-Pacific,Europe,Germany,France,

UK,Italy,Spain,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Argentina,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,Saudi Arabia,Turkey,Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pure MDI,Polymeric MDI (PMDI)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Rigid Foam,Flexible Foam,Coating,Adhesive and Sealant,Elastomer

