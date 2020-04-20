Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF (Germany)

The Dow Chemical(US)

Covestro (Germany)

Huntsman (US)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours (US)

Chemtura(US)

Wanhua Chemicals (China)

Woodbridge Foam (Canada)

Chematur Engineering (Sweden)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MDI

TDI

Polyurethane (pu)

Segment by Application

Interior Decoration

Construction

Electronic Equipment

Car

Shoes

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane

1.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 MDI

1.2.3 TDI

1.2.4 Polyurethane (pu)

1.3 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Segment by Application

1.3.1 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Interior Decoration

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Electronic Equipment

1.3.5 Car

1.3.6 Shoes

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market by Region

1.4.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Size

1.5.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production (2014-2025)

2 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production

3.4.1 North America MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production

3.5.1 Europe MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Business

7.1 BASF (Germany)

7.1.1 BASF (Germany) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF (Germany) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 The Dow Chemical(US)

7.2.1 The Dow Chemical(US) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 The Dow Chemical(US) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Covestro (Germany)

7.3.1 Covestro (Germany) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Covestro (Germany) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Huntsman (US)

7.4.1 Huntsman (US) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Huntsman (US) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

7.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals (Japan) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals (Japan) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 E.I. du Pont de Nemours (US)

7.6.1 E.I. du Pont de Nemours (US) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 E.I. du Pont de Nemours (US) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Chemtura(US)

7.7.1 Chemtura(US) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Chemtura(US) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Wanhua Chemicals (China)

7.8.1 Wanhua Chemicals (China) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Wanhua Chemicals (China) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Woodbridge Foam (Canada)

7.9.1 Woodbridge Foam (Canada) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Woodbridge Foam (Canada) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Chematur Engineering (Sweden)

7.10.1 Chematur Engineering (Sweden) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Chematur Engineering (Sweden) MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane

8.4 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Distributors List

9.3 MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Forecast

11.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

