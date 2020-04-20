Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2022: Agfa-Gevaert, Onex Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Analogic Corp., Canon, DRTECH Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics

The medical X-ray detectors market is helped in no small part by the winning combination of continuous innovation leading to price reductions and better image quality as a result of technical advancements. The medical X-ray detectors market is projected to grow with a robust CAGR of 6.1% for the period 2017-2022, making it an extremely enticing prospect for key stakeholders.

Continuous innovations leading to the introduction of newer, better, and safer medical X-ray detectors are the primary drivers of the medical X-ray detectors market. Persistence Market Research in its report titled ‘Medical X-ray detectors Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017-2022)’ has undertaken an exhaustive study on the medical X-ray detectors market. The historical analysis has been compared and contrasted with the five-year forecast period ending in 2022 so that readers can get a thorough understanding of the strong prospects that are present in the medical X-ray detectors market.

The medical X-ray detectors market report begins with the executive summary that is concise yet comprehensive and is the perfect first-look at the medical X-ray detectors market. It can be read in tandem with the market overview section that includes the definition and the taxonomy of the medical X-ray detectors market. In addition to this, the medical X-ray detectors market report provides the market size, Y-o-Y growth and dynamics that key stakeholders can expect to find in the medical X-ray detectors market. The medical X-ray detectors market report also discusses the relationship between various nodes in the supply chain and focuses on the cost structure and pricing analysis that exist in the medical X-ray detectors market.

Medical X-ray detectors Market Taxonomy

Region

– North America

– Latin America

– Europe

– Japan

– APEJ

– MEA

Product Type

– Indirect Flat-Panel Detectors

– Direct Flat-Panel Detectors

– Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

– Line-Scan Detectors

– Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Panel Size

– Large-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

– Small-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

Modality

– Portable Detectors

– Fixed Detectors

Module Type

– New Digital X-ray Systems

– Retrofit X-ray Systems

A key section of the medical X-ray detectors market report highlights the market analysis and forecast on the basis of product type. The revenue, market share comparison, and Y-o-Y growth comparison has been given for indirect flat panel detectors, direct flat panel detectors, computed radiography, line-scan detectors, and charge-couple devices. A market player that wants to target only a specific product type of the medical X-ray detectors market would find this section very useful indeed.

The global medical X-ray detectors market has been studied on the basis of six key geographic regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA, each of which has studied in great detail in a separate chapter. The medical X-ray detectors market report has provided important insights pertaining to the largest countries in each region in terms of the revenue figures based on the taxonomy. This can prove helpful for market players that seek to target high-growth regions in the medical X-ray detectors market.

The companies profiled in the medical X-ray detectors market report are Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Rayence Co., KONICA MINOLTA, Hamamatsu Photonics, DRTECH Corporation, Canon Inc, Analogic Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Onex Corporation, and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

