Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market 2017 – 2025: Europe is expected to be the second largest region with a market attractiveness index of 0.9

The global pneumatic compression therapy market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of value during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 670 Mn by 2025 end. The global market represents absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 25 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of more than US$ 250 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Military and sports are the experimentation fields for inventive research in the textile industry. The military, sportswear and other sports products are a part of the textile business, which have brought about market enhancement for fiber materials and have also possessed the capacity to redesign textile science and innovation to a level that has progressed towards becoming in line with other cutting edge modern standards.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1391895

One of the significant features of the global pneumatic compression therapy market is that this market is still dominated by developed countries. Key players operating in this market are focusing on product technology innovation such as device portability and ultimately increasing their focus on sleeves and material types in the global pneumatic compression therapy market. Entering into strategic business partnerships and mergers and acquisitions are some of the development strategies in the global pneumatic compression therapy market leveraged by players to expand their global reach and product recognition. Through extensive research, our analysts have studied how the different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global pneumatic compression therapy market, thereby providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape. The analysts of Persistence Market Research have analyzed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities while studying this market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

While considering the global pneumatic compression therapy market pricing assumptions, our analysts have considered Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) to deduce market values. The product prices have been captured from key manufacturers in top countries for each region, with respect to their estimated market share to arrive at region-wise weighted average pricing. The pricing has been validated from primary discussions with industry experts and manufacturers in each region. The pricing analysis includes pricing of disposable pneumatic compression devices used during PCI procedure. A demand-supply gap analysis has also been carried out, involving both marketplace discussions and desk research in determining pricing premiums. Our new report titled “Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” studies the global pneumatic compression therapy market extensively over an eight year forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

– Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

– Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

– Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps

– Non-Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps

– Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Distribution Channel

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– E-Commerce

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert at @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1391895

(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)

Region

– North America

– Latin America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Report Description

Economic analysis of pneumatic compression therapy, technology assessment, regulatory scenario, reimbursement of fractional flow reserve in the U.S. are some of the aspects covered in our report. Macro-economic indicators such as pneumatic compression therapy market outlook and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Growth rate for few of the product types has been derived through the sales numbers of respective products across regions. Top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers in the global pneumatic compression therapy market.

Our analysts have also provided strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. The report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the global pneumatic compression therapy market. The report also features company profiles of some of the key players along with a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with companies’ expansion plans across various regions.

Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market: Key Players

The report features some of the leading companies operating in the global pneumatic compression therapy market such as Medtronic, Tactile Medical, ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge AB), Mego Afek ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Talley Group Limited, XIAMEN SENYANG CO., LTD, Devon Medical Products, EUREDUC, and Bösl Medizintechnik.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-market-study-on-pneumatic-compression-therapy-pneumatic-compression-sleeve-segment-anticipated-to-remain-the-most-lucrative-segment-by-product-type-during-2017-2025-report.html/toc

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]hmoz.us

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/