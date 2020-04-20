Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Revenue Expected to Increase to About US$ 11 Bn by 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global prebiotic ingredients market in its upcoming outlook titled “Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”. In terms of value, the global prebiotic ingredients market is projected to register a significant CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail.

Market Segmentation & Forecast

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into fructo-oligosaccharide, mannan-oligosaccharide, galacto-oligosaccharide, inulin and others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into vegetables, cereals, roots and others. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into clinical nutrition, dietary supplement functional food & beverage, dairy products, infant formula, breakfast cereal & cereal bars, meat products, animal nutrition and pet food. This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the global prebiotic ingredients market.

By Source, the Roots segment is anticipated to remain the largest and dominant segment throughout the forecast period, with a market share of more than 45% recorded throughout the period of assessment

On the basis of Ingredients, Inulin is the largest segment, expected to be valued at US$ 4,964.4 Mn by the end of 2027, creating absolute $ opportunity of US$ 144.7 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2923.6 Mn between 2017 and 2027

By End Use, Dairy Products are expected to dominate the global prebiotic ingredients market in terms of market share throughout the forecast period, projected to hold over 20% value share during 2017 – 2027

Western Europe is the largest regional market for prebiotic ingredients, anticipated to hold over 30% value share throughout the forecast period

Market Dynamics

The global dairy industry has grown significantly in the recent past. Foods such as yogurt, cheese, butter, gelato, ice cream, kefir and other such milk products are in high demand among consumers. In addition, milk itself in various forms such as pasteurised milk, condensed milk, powdered milk, skimmed milk; whole milk and high-fat milk for infant formulae are also in high demand. Since the beginning of the century, many of these milk products have been optionally offered by reinforcing them with prebiotic fibres to offer health benefits to consumers. In Asia Pacific for example, dairy product manufacturers have been taking steps to incorporate inulin as it shows organoleptic properties. Estimates show that approximately 20.3% of yogurts manufactured in Asia Pacific contain prebiotic ingredients and about 3.5% of these are based on oligosaccharides. The ever increasing use of prebiotics in dairy products is a lucrative opportunity for prebiotic manufacturers as the global dairy market is a large industry and monetary gains are very high.

Lifestyle along with eating habits has transitioned from health based food products to taste based – particularly for kids in the Middle East region. Busy life schedules of working parents limit their control on children’s eating patterns, which in majority of the cases results into gastrointestinal related malfunctioning conditions in kids. About half a decade ago, consumers were not informed about the use of probiotic and prebiotic supplements and hence their large dependence was on medicine, which again led to other complications at several reported instances across this region. As the prebiotic industry is focussed on making consumers aware that consumption of prebiotics helps in the growth of strains of probiotic bacteria that show very effective results for children and their stomach health, informed parents now opt for prebiotic supplements or prebiotic based food products and ensure administration of these products to children at regular intervals. The beneficial properties of prebiotic ingredients for kids is likely to propel demand for prebiotic products over the coming years.

Vendor Landscape

Key players operating in the global prebiotic ingredients market are Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Roquette Frères S.A., Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, BENEO GmbH, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and Sensus America, Inc. among others.

