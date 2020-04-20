Global Storage Tanks Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global Storage Tanks Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025. Global Storage Tanks Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. A storage tank is a large vessel for storing liquids, like oil, gas, and many petrochemical products. These tanks tend to be vertical cylindrical, i.e. have rounded corners, from vertical side wall to bottom, making it easier to withstand the hydraulic induced pressure of the contained liquid.

The regional analysis of Global Storage Tanks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries viz. India, Indonesia, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Stainless Steel

Concrete

By Application:

Petrochemical Industry

Paper & Pulp Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Bio Fuel Production Plant

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include CST, CB&I, PermianLide, Highland Tank, Fox Tank, Motherwell Bridge, Toyo Kanetsu K.K., ISHII IRON WORKS, Pfaudler, MEKRO, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Storage Tanks Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

