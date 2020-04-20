Global Texture Coating Market 2018- 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints, USG And More

Texture Coating is a specialty paint that will hold textured designs, like stippling, even after it is dry. This paint comes in several different varieties which are smooth, sand, or coarse. Coarse has a popcorn effect and is often used as a ceiling paint.

Geographically, North America dominates the Texture Coating market driven by higher demand Texture Coating from residential applications due to higher spending on home decoration applications in the region.

This report studies the global Texture Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Texture Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Akzonobel

Nippon Paint Group

PPG Paints

USG

Berger Paints

Asian Paints

California Paints

DuluxGroup

Kalyani Enterprises

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

SEAL-KRETE

Al-Jazeera Paints Company

National Paints

Spctra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd.

BSC Paints Pvt Ltd

Ultratech Texture Paints Pvt. Ltd.

Spontex Coating Chemicals

Wasser Polymer Pvt. Ltd.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Smooth

Sand

Coarse

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

Global Texture Coating Market Research Report 2018

1 Texture Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Texture Coating

1.2 Texture Coating Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Texture Coating Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Texture Coating Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Smooth

1.2.3 Sand

1.2.5 Coarse

Others

1.3 Global Texture Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Texture Coating Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Texture Coating Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Texture Coating Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Texture Coating (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Texture Coating Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Texture Coating Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Texture Coating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Texture Coating Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Texture Coating Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Texture Coating Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Texture Coating Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Texture Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Texture Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Texture Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Texture Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Texture Coating Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Texture Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Texture Coating Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Texture Coating Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Texture Coating Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Texture Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Texture Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Texture Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Texture Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Texture Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Texture Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Texture Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Texture Coating Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Texture Coating Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Texture Coating Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Texture Coating Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Texture Coating Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Texture Coating Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Texture Coating Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Texture Coating Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

….