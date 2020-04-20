Glufosinate Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Glufosinate Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.

The price of Glufosinate fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the Glufosinate market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of Glufosinate has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of Glufosinate price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of Glufosinate has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT. The global Glufosinate market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glufosinate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glufosinate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

95%TC

50%TK Segment by Application

Herbicide

Insecticides and Fungicides

GM Crops

Desiccant

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Glufosinate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glufosinate

1.2 Glufosinate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glufosinate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 95%TC

1.2.3 50%TK

1.3 Glufosinate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glufosinate Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Herbicide

1.3.3 Insecticides and Fungicides

1.3.4 GM Crops

1.3.5 Desiccant

1.4 Global Glufosinate Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Glufosinate Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Glufosinate Market Size

1.5.1 Global Glufosinate Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Glufosinate Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Glufosinate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glufosinate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Glufosinate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Glufosinate Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Glufosinate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Glufosinate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glufosinate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Glufosinate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glufosinate Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Glufosinate Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Glufosinate Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Glufosinate Production

3.4.1 North America Glufosinate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Glufosinate Production

3.5.1 Europe Glufosinate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Glufosinate Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Glufosinate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Glufosinate Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Glufosinate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Glufosinate Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Glufosinate Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Glufosinate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glufosinate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Glufosinate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Glufosinate Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glufosinate Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Glufosinate Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Glufosinate Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Glufosinate Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Glufosinate Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Glufosinate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Glufosinate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glufosinate Business

7.1 Bayer CropScience

7.1.1 Bayer CropScience Glufosinate Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Glufosinate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bayer CropScience Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lier Chemical

7.2.1 Lier Chemical Glufosinate Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Glufosinate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lier Chemical Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Zhejiang YongNong

7.3.1 Zhejiang YongNong Glufosinate Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Glufosinate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Zhejiang YongNong Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jiangsu Huifeng

7.4.1 Jiangsu Huifeng Glufosinate Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Glufosinate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jiangsu Huifeng Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Veyong

7.5.1 Veyong Glufosinate Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Glufosinate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Veyong Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Jiangsu Huangma

7.6.1 Jiangsu Huangma Glufosinate Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Glufosinate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Jiangsu Huangma Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Jiaruimi

7.7.1 Jiaruimi Glufosinate Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Glufosinate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Jiaruimi Glufosinate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Glufosinate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glufosinate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glufosinate

8.4 Glufosinate Industrial Chain Analysis

