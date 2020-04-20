Greenhouse Horticulture Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

This report focuses on the Greenhouse Horticulture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.

Plastic greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Asia, holding about 82.50% in 2017. A large number of different greenhouse structures may be included in this group (pitched roof multi-span, asymmetric multi-span, saw-tooth, curved roof multispan etc.). The arch-shaped multi-span system prevails among the industrial types, mostly clad with plastic film or, in some cases, with rigid or semi-rigid materials (preferably polycarbonate). The roof is often covered with plastic film, while the side and front walls are covered with semi-rigid plastics.

European greenhouse is mainly used for ornamental plants. In the Netherlands it is mainly used for planting flowers. Greenhouse horticulture is a key driver of the Netherlands economy. The sector enjoys a leading international position. In the rest of the world, the greenhouse is mainly used for planting vegetables and fruits.

The worldwide market for Greenhouse Horticulture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 25600 million US$ in 2023, from 18000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Top Manufacturers: Richel, Hoogendoorn, Dalsem, HortiMaX, Harnois Greenhouses, Priva, Ceres greenhouse, Certhon, Van Der Hoeven, Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech, Oritech, Rough Brothers, Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech, Netafim, Top Greenhouses

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic

Glass

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

