Greenhouse Soil Market in-Depth Analysis, Growth Estimates, Challenges, and Applications
Outline of Greenhouse Soil Market: Greenhouse soil is a medium in which to grow plants, herbs and vegetables in the greenhouse. Some common ingredients used in greenhouse soil are peat, composted bark, sand, perlite and recycled mushroom compost, although many others are used and the proportions vary hugely.
Greenhouse Soil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
- Scotts Miracle-Gro
- Sun Gro
- Klasmann-Deilmann
- Premier Tech
- Copmpo
- ASB Greenworld
- Bord na Móna
- Florentaise
- Lambert
- FoxFarm
- Westland Horticulture
- Matécsa Kft
- Espoma
- Hangzhou Jinhai
- Michigan Peat
- C&C Peat
- Good Earth Horticulture
- Free Peat
- Vermicrop Organics
On the basis of product,
- Potting Mix, Garden Soil, Mulch, Topsoil, Other
On the basis of the end users/applications,
- Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, Lawn & Landscaping, Other
Greenhouse Soil Market 2019 Forecast to 2022 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
