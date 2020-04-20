Helichrysum Essential Oil Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Helichrysum Essential Oil is an essential oil derived from the Helichrysum genus plants flowers. There are about 600 species of Helichrysum in the world. Helichrysum Essential Oil is mainly derived from the species Helichrysum italicum. The plant origin is known to be the Mediterranean region and Asian regions. The plant flowers are harvested primarily in the countries namely Spain, France, Italy, and the Balkans. The Helichrysum genus belongs to the Asteraceae family which also includes the sunflower. Helichrysum Essential Oil is also popular with other names as “immortelle” and “everlasting” due to its use in traditional times and mythological importance. Helichrysum Essential Oil is considered as one of the most expensive essential oils. However, it is known to have highest shelf life period compared to other essential oils. Due to its unique and high intense fragrance, it has a competitive advantage over other essential oils. Helichrysum Essential Oil is yellow to red color oil and known to have a fruit-like odor.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Helichrysum Essential Oil has a rich traditional use for thousands of years in countries like Portugal, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, and Spain. Dried Helichrysum flowers were known to be offered to the Greek gods. Pharmacologists and health and wellness product manufacturers have gained interest in the Helichrysum Essential Oil due to its potent antioxidant properties due to the acetophenones and phloroglucinols content. Helichrysum Essential Oil is known to have a high potential for the derivation of pyrones, triterpenoids, sesquiterpenes, and flavonoids. Helichrysum Essential Oil is also known to have various full-body benefits due to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties, free radical scavenging activity, corticoid-like effects and inflammatory enzyme inhibition. Helichrysum flowers in dried form were offered to Greek gods and are used as traditional medicine till date in the Mediterranean countries. Increase in the spread of knowledge on Helichrysum Essential Oil across various social media platform with higher health benefits has spread its demand across multiple parts of the world. The multifunctional properties of Helichrysum Essential Oil make it able to serve as the best herbal medicinal ingredient to cure various diseases and treatment with lesser side effects. Most significant uses of the Helichrysum Essential Oil includes healing wounds, treatment of infections and digestive problems, support the nervous system and cardiac health, and treatment of respiratory problems.

Global Helichrysum Essential Oil: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Nature the global Helichrysum Essential Oil market has been segmented as –

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of Source, the global Helichrysum Essential Oil market has been segmented as–

Flowers

Leaves

Others

On the basis of End-Users, the global Helichrysum Essential Oil market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Food and Beverages

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Helichrysum Essential Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Helichrysum Essential Oil market are Mountain Rose Herbs, Rocky Mountain Oils, Allin Exporters and Others.