Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook –  Vermeer, Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG

Top Leading Companies are: Vermeer,Ditch Witch,Herrenknecht AG,Toro,XCMG,Goodeng Machine,Dilong,Drillto,DW/TXS,Prime Drilling,Huayuan,TRACTO-TECHNIK,Zoomlion,Lianyungang Huanghai,Terra,CHTC JOVE

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD), commonly called directional boring, is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. Directional boring is used when trenching or excavating is not practical. It is suitable for a variety of soil conditions and jobs including road, landscape and river crossings.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the HDD industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of HDDs are mainly in America, China and Germany, Vermeer in the USA is the leader of HDD in global market, others famous manufacturers are Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG and Prime Drilling

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Horizontal Directional Drilling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Horizontal Directional Drilling, with sales, revenue, and price of Horizontal Directional Drilling, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Horizontal Directional Drilling, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Horizontal Directional Drilling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Horizontal Directional Drilling sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market, by Types:

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market, by Applications:

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Water Related

Electric Transmission

Others

