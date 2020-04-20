Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Poised to Rake in US$ 7,580.8 Mn by 2025

According to a newly published report by Persistence Market Research titled “Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Control Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” sales of hospital acquired infections control equipment is expected to be valued at US$ 5,450.6 Mn in 2018 and this is likely to increase to US$ 7,580.8 Mn in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the study period. This report tracks the performance of the global hospital acquired infections control market for a period of eight years between 2017 and 2025. A growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections across the globe, rising awareness and demand for new and improved hospital acquired infections treatment modalities, and a rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure are some of the driving factors of the global hospital acquired infections control market.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Control Market: Restraints

Reported adverse events from failure of endoscope reprocessing to hinder market growth

Excise duty imposed on medical device manufacturers would reduce profit margins

High cost of technology hampering revenue growth of the hospital acquired infections control market

Inadequate reimbursement policies to restrain market growth

Delayed reprocessing and lack of clarity of instruction is a challenge

Stringent rules and regulations to hamper the growth rate of the global market

Low awareness of endoscope reprocessing in developing countries is another restraint

Lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets is also restricting revenue growth of the global market

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Control Market: Forecast by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global hospital acquired infections control market is segmented into heat sterilization equipment, low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment, and disinfection equipment. In terms of revenue, disinfection equipment was the dominant product type in the global hospital acquired infections control market in 2016. In terms of growth, low temperature sterilization equipment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Control Market: Forecast by End User

On the basis of end user, the global market for hospital acquired infections control is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, medical institutions, diagnostic laboratories and clinics. Hospitals dominated the global hospital acquired infections control market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Hospitals are expected to be the most lucrative among all end users, with a market attractiveness index of 1.6.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Control Market: Forecast by Region

Five regional markets namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA are studied in this report. North America dominated the global hospital acquired infections control market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. North America is anticipated to be the most attractive regional market with an attractiveness index of 1.7 during the forecast period. Acceptance of newly developed therapeutic procedures in bacterial infections are expected to continue to provide future growth opportunities in the North America hospital acquired infections control market.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Control Market: Key Players

Olympus Corporation, Medivators Inc. (Cantel Medical Corp.), Getinge Group, STERIS Plc., Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Steelco S.P.A, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Alere Inc., The 3M Company and Cepheid Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global hospital acquired infections control market