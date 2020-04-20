Hyper Spectral Imaging System Market – Healthcare Industry to Remain a Prudent for Growth

The global hyper spectral imaging market is majorly dominated by a handful of players, which makes the market fairly oligopolistic in nature. The top three players including Thermo Fisher Scientific, FLIR Systems Inc., and Teledyne Technologies account for a little below 65% of the total market share, thus, making the market highly consolidated. Despite this consolidated nature of the market, the competition in the market is intense. The moves of one market players are expected to invite a reaction from the other players in the market.

The leading players are found to focus on expanding their geographical reach through mergers and acquisitions. This would grant them access to the regional and local market, thus, fetching a wider consumer base for them. Furthermore, these players are also expected to expand their product portfolio and offer novelty products to the customers.

Rising application of hyper spectral imaging system in surface vision and non-destructive testing is driving the growth of the growth of the market in developed countries. Hyper Spectral imaging system finds application in agriculture sector, eye care, food processing, mineralogy, surveillance and physics among others.

The only factor restraining the usage of hyper spectral imaging system is the cost of acquiring these devices. Thus with technological innovation and reduction in the price of hyper spectral imaging systems in the near future is a key opportunity for the market growth especially in sectors like agriculture and food processing among others.

The hyper spectral imaging systems by systems have been segmented into PC Base, outdoor camera, airborne and others. The hyper spectral imaging system by end use industry has been segmented into military surveillance and homeland security, industrial, medical diagnostics, food processing, mineralogy, astronomy and others.

The global hyper spectral imaging system market by geography has been broadly bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The market for hyper spectral imaging systems has been provided in (USD Billion) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.