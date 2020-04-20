India Content Delivery Network Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2016-2026

According to a recent market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: India Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026,” the India content delivery network market was valued at US$ 239.8 Mn in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.9% between 2016 and 2026. Growth of the India content delivery network market is primarily driven by a growing subscriber base for smart devices and increasing use of the internet.

A growing adoption and usage of smart devices has led to a rise in internet traffic (content), which in turn is boosting the demand for content delivery networks from various content owners. Additionally, several SMEs in emerging markets are focusing on using digital platforms and the internet to expand their market presence. This is likely to result in increasing loading time of webpages due to increasing traffic and congestion on the internet. Engaging customers is vital for sustaining in this business and this factor is becoming highly challenging owing to rapidly expanding online economic conditions characterised by intense competition. All these factors are expected to increase deployment of CDN for efficient delivery of online content over the forecast period, further propelling the growth of the India content delivery network market.

The costs of establishing a content delivery network are quite high (huge infrastructure costs and a high capital expenditure but less ROI in the initial stages). This can be quite challenging for new entrants heading into the highly competitive CDN market in India with high quality services. This market is likely to witness some key trends in the coming few years such as – reduced prices of CDN services, multi-CDN delivery and streaming of content, CDN services support for IPv6, and the use of next-generation hardware to run content delivery networks.