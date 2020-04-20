Indian Kino Tree Extract Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Indian Kino Tree Extract is a derivative produced from a through processing of a large deciduous tree known as Pterocarpus marsupium. This tree Pterocarpus marsupium is rich in plant chemicals namely Epicatechin, liquiritigenin, pterosupin, marsupol, isoliquiritigenin, carpusin, marsupinol, pterostilbene, epicatechin, beta-eudesmol, kinotannic acid, kinoin, and kino-red. Indian Kino Tree Extract is popularly used in diabetes control by patients to have a constant check on their blood sugar levels and consider medication accordingly. Research studies reveal that Indian Kino Tree extract efficiency will improve when used in blends as a combination with other herbs for a more synergistic effect. Additionally, Pterostilbene a resveratrol-like substance found in Indian Kino Tree Extract is known to lower colon tumors, limit pro-inflammation cytokines, and lower Alzheimer pathology in rodents.

Indian Kino Tree Extract is derived from the tree known as Indian Kino Tree with its scientific name Pterocarpus marsupium. Indian Kino Tree is grown majorly in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The consumption of Indian Kino Tree Extract will continue to sustain growth mainly in India due to its prolonged use as a traditional medicine for diabetes. Increase in demand for natural and herbal medicine ingredients will drive higher demand from the West mainly from Europe.

Growing demand for botanical ingredients and natural medicinal ingredients will have a positive impact on the Indian Kino Tree Extract market globally. The increasing importance of traditional medicine like Ayurveda and improved availability of information on the same over social media platforms are driving higher demand for botanical ingredients including Indian Kino Tree Extract. Medical practitioners are known to have used Indian Kino Tree Extract for several ages specifically for blood sugar levels, joint pain, vitiligo, blood pressure, psoriasis, weight control, and eczema. Indian Kino Tree Extract is used as an astringent and can also be used in curing dental problems, control of dysentery, and treatment of grey hair.

Global Indian Kino Tree Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Indian Kino Tree Extract market has been segmented as –

Heartwood

Bark

On the basis of End-Users, the global Indian Kino Tree Extract market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Indian Kino Tree Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Indian Kino Tree Extract market are Sabinsa Corporation, Nunature and Others.