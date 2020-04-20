Industrial Dryers Market to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2025

Industrial dryers is used efficiently to manufacture bulk amount of materials which needs lower moisture levels. Industrial dryers comes in various forms depending on the quantity and type of the materials that needs to be processed. Some of the common types of industrial dryers are rotary dryers, rolling bed dryers, fluidized bed dryers and convection dryers, among others. Effective functioning of a dryer includes reduction of utility resource wastage, optimal use of power, high performance, and controlling of different types of parameters. Rise in the use of superheated steam drying (SSD) is likely to be one of the crucial driving factors for the growth of the industrial dryers market over the forecast period. Superheated steams in contact with the dry material uses the simple for of heat to dry the wet material. Industrial dryers are gaining prominence in some of the end user industries such as chemical, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, among others, which in turn has propelled the demand for industrial dryers market over the forecast period.

Industrial dryer faces substantial drawbacks in recent days. Some type of industrial dryers are very large in size and that poses serious threat to the industrial dryers market. This type of dryers are very difficult to use in many industrial processes. Industrial dryers require significant amount of maintenance and this somehow increases the operating cost of such dryers. Moreover, skilled professionals are required for the operation of such dryers and these factors are hindering the growth prospect of industrial dryer market over the forecast period.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23717

The industrial dryers market has been bifurcate into type and end-user industries. By type, the industrial dryers has been segregated into fluidized body, rotary and spray. The fluidized bed drier segment was the dominant and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Rising number of applications of fluidized bed dryers is attributed to the growing number of application for fluidized bed dryers in some of the different application industries such as pharmaceuticals and food. Fluidized bed dryers is increasingly preferred over other types of industrial dryers due to the energy efficiency and cost effective nature. By end-user, the industrial dryers had been segregated into pharmaceutical, food, chemical, fertilizers, cement and others. Pharmaceuticals segment is likely to be the fast growing segment over the forecast period owing to the use of industrial dryers in the pharmaceuticals industry. Pharmaceuticals industry always have an urgent need of industrial dryers as it uses dryers to remove moisture or liquid from solid substance or other type of liquids by the process of sublimation and evaporation.

Geographically, the industrial dryers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for the dominant share of the industrial dryers market in 2016 and it is predicted to maintain its position during the forecast period. Increasing demand for industrial dryers in the end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, cement, chemicals and materials among others have propelled the demand for industrial dryers in this region. Wide availability of labor and raw materials and the rise in the use of end user industries is expected to drive the industrial dryers market over the years to come. China, Japan and India is expected to retain a significant market share of the industrial dryers market over the forecast period. North America accounted for a considerable market share of the industrial dryers market in 2016 due to the developed end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals and materials, among others. The U.S is the most dominant segment

The major players in the industrial dryers market are GEA Group, ThyssenKrupp AG and Andritz AG. Some of the other key players in the industrial dryers are Buhler Holding AG, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., ANIVI Ingenieria SA, COMESSA, FL Smidth & Co. A/S, and Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. among others.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=23717