Industrial Noise Control Market is projected to grow at 3.9% volume CAGR through 2028

Over 152 million units of industrial noise control systems were sold in 2018, totalling a market value worth US$ 4.8 billion. A new study by Future Market Insights (FMI) finds that industrial noise control market is expected to grow at 3.7% y-o-y in 2019. Key factors influencing the growth of industrial noise control market include,

Growing awareness of harmful levels of industrial noise

Increasing emphasis on the protection of workers and employees from noise pollution

Stringent environment regulation related to industrial noise control

Incorporation of integrated noise control technologies in advanced industrial machinery

The industrial noise control industry is witnessing a shift toward biodegradable materials over traditional materials. Manufacturers are incorporating green and sustainable materials in design and development of industrial noise control units to align with the ongoing sustainability trend.

Polymer & Composites Remain Preferred Materials, Accounted for Over 4 in 10 Sales in 2018

The FMI study finds that polymer and composites are highly preferred materials for the manufacturing of industrial noise control units. Over 4 in 10 industrial noise control units sold in 2018 were made of polymer & composites.

Polymers and composite materials have higher soundproofing properties as compared to other materials such as glass, metal and fabric. In addition, new developments in composite materials provide biodegradability and recyclability, leading to higher sales.

Vibration Isolation Units Highly Sought-After

The FMI study finds that over 8 in 10 industrial noise control units sold in 2018 were equipped with vibration isolation unit. As vibrations can significantly impact the overall productivity and durability of a range of industrial machines, industrial noise control with vibration isolation units are highly sought after.

FMI thoroughly analyzed demand trends of different vibration isolation units such as isolation/machinery pads, isolation mounts, equipment bases and spring isolators. Among these, sales of isolation mounts were higher in 2018 and the demand trend will continue in the future as manufacturers consistently introduce advanced and more efficient vibration isolation mounts.

The industrial noise control market is also studied for flexible and rigid industrial noise control instruments by FMI. While both these noise control units significantly address noise pollution issues, FMI study finds that flexible noise control units accounted for the second highest sales in 2018 and demand for rigid noise barriers is expected to grow at 4% in 2019.

Industrial Noise Control Utilization in Internal Application Prominent, Accounted for 7 in 10 Sales in 2018

The FMI study estimates that demand for industrial noise control units for internal noise control application remained higher as compared to the application in external noise control. 7 in 10 industrial noise control units sold in 2018 were for internal application and the demand will continue to grow in the future.

Elevated sound levels at workplaces and other commercial or residential places can cause negative human health conditions such as hearing impairment, annoyance, sleep disturbance, hypertension and in some cases ischemic heart disease. Dissemination of knowledge regarding these harmful effects is contributing to increasing sales of industrial noise control units in the internal noise control application.

Growing awareness of environmental noise as a potential health concern, industrial measures are taken to address the impact of external noise sources. FMI shows that adoption of industrial noise control for external noise control application will grow at 3.9% y-o-y in 2019.

Demand for Industrial Noise Control Units Consolidates in Manufacturing Sector

According to the FMI study, the manufacturing sector remains a prominent end user of industrial noise control units. Different manufacturing industry verticals such as electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, automotive, metal and others significantly integrate industrial noise control measures.

Over 7 in 10 industrial noise control units were sold in the manufacturing sector in 2018, wherein industrial machinery vertical account for the highest sales. As keeping the noise within the OSHA levels in the different manufacturing sector is pivotal in ensuring health and wellness of employees.

Demand in East Asia Continues to Surge, Europe Represents Second Largest Market

As per FMI valuation, countries in East Asia including China, Japan and South Korea registered significant demand for industrial noise control units in 2018. In terms of sales volume, Europe followed East Asia and collectively, these regions accounted for over 6 in 10 unit sales.

China in East Asia remains leading consumer of industrial noise control. A prominent manufacturing sector in the country contributes to the significant demand for industrial noise control. In Europe, Germany followed by France and the UK accounted for considerable bulk of regional demand in 2018.

While the growth prospects seem steady for the industrial noise control market, development of advanced industrial machineries integrated with noise cancelling technologies and sound or vibration absorbers can impede the market growth in the future.

The FMI report tracks the industrial noise control market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the industrial noise control market is projected to grow at 3.9% volume CAGR through 2028.