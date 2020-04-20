Industrial Sugar Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

Industrial sugar category include sweeteners that are used by the confectionery manufacturers as well as in baking, catering, pharmaceuticals and beverage industries. Industrial sugar offers wide range of sweetening solutions to the manufacturers. Industrial sugar is an important commodity that is traded in the international market. India is a popular country where industrial sugar is cultivated and exported across the globe. It is a sweet, soluble carbohydrate that is used in adding to various food items. There are various types of industrial sugar that are derived from various sources. The table sugar or the granulated sugar is the most common form of sugar that our body consumes, is customarily used as sucrose in the form of food additives. Industrial Sugar beet is another major source of industrial sugar that lately gained popularity in the market during the 19th century. It is cultivated as a root crop in temperature regions that experiences adequate rainfall with enough fertility for the soil.

Industrial sugar is a booming commodity across the globe with challenging factors that are driving the market. Rise in the average international prices and the increase in the importance of international trade of industrial sugar is resulting in the soaring demand for industrial sugar. Moreover, the growth is predominantly supplemented by the rising population and increasing consumption of sweetened items. The rise in the confectionery products, especially bakery items are fueling the higher usage of industrial sugar in the market. However, certain restraints like the water consumption due to monoculture production of industrial sugar are a major drawback for the industrial sugar market globally. Additionally, the recent changes in the trend of consuming alternate sweeteners or sugar substitutes are adding up to the negative demand of the industrial sugar market.

The global industrial sugar market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and source. On the basis of type, the industrial sugar can be segmented into white sugar, brown sugar and liquid sugar. Amongst these, the white industrial sugar is the commonly used type of sugar in the market. Brown industrial sugar is popular in the western countries and is available in sachets and jars. The growing retail industry and expansion of product of portfolio of industrial sugar are driving the global industrial sugar market in recent years. On the basis of application, the industrial sugar market can be segmented on the basis of dairy, bakery, confectionery, beverage, canned and frozen foods and pharmaceuticals. Dairy, bakery, confectionery and beverage are the most popular areas in which huge amounts of sugar are used on a daily basis. Furthermore, by source the industrial sugar market can be segmented into cane sugar and beet sugar. Cane sugar is the most popular and common source of industrial; sugar globally. This has resulted in the increase in demand of sugarcane in the international market.

Geographically, industrial sugar is expected to be a leading market across the globe. Regions like North America and Europe are the largest consumers of these type of products and the same is being propagated in to the developing regions like Asia- Pacific and Latin America. Recently the developing regions have been in great demand by the producers and the trend of such consumption is passing on to the developing countries. The growing South African industrial sugar infused products has created an increasing demand for the industrial sugar market in recent years. Nevertheless, the size of the population and the rate of change in consumption pattern are pushing the demand for industrial sugar consumption. However, the increase in demand for industrial sugar in Asia Pacific has increased due to the higher consumption of confectionery products. Therefore, Asia Pacific industrial sugar is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period majorly due to the nutritional transition compounded by lifestyle changes in the developing countries.

The global market for industrial sugar is highly consolidated. The prominent vendors in the industrial sugar market are Cargill incorporation (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), Raizen SA ( Brazil), Sudzucker AG ( Germany) , Tereos ( France) , Nordzucker Group AG ( Germany), Tongaat Hulett Sugar South Africa Limited ( South Africa), Illovo Sugar (PTY) Limited ( South Africa), Dangotte Group ( Nigeria), E.I.D Parry Limited ( India).

