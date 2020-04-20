Insect Repellent Market Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis from 2026

XploreMR report is prepared by the evaluating on the analysis of past years market, controls, and operators which impacted on Industry growth. This report will provide potentially productive and significant information about the market which decreases the witnessed unusual growth patterns risks of the Industry. It is a promoting method, which helps to design the Industry product as well as service. The Report provides information on segments and products as per the type, region, applications, product.

This report on the global insect repellent market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the insect repellent market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume shipments (Million Units), across different geographies.

Global Insect Repellent Market: Trends and Opportunities

Insect repellent are the substances which deters insects from approaching a particular room or area. The insect repellent can be of any form such as solid, liquid, or gas. Consumers prefer these forms based on their convenience and requirements. Insect repellent products are available in coils, liquid vaporizers, sprays/aerosols, cream & oil and other forms. Large conglomerate companies are expected to undertake merging activities with companies across the value chain in the insect repellent market. For instance, Vertellus Specialties announced acquisition of the MGK(R) insect repellent business line.

Additionally, Dow Chemical Company and DuPont have recently merged into a single holding group. Governments and NGOs are actively participating to spread awareness amongst the masses due to improper waste management as well as lack of knowledge among the rural population.

Global Insect Repellent Market: Key Segments

The insect repellent market has been segmented on the basis of product type, ingredient, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into coils, liquid vaporizers, sprays/aerosols, mats, cream & oil, and others. By ingredient, the insect repellent market is classified into natural and synthetic ingredient.

Natural ingredient is further classified into oil of lemon, eucalyptus, and citronella oil, and synthetic ingredient is segmented into DEET, picaridin, IR3535, & permethrin. By distribution channel, the industry is segmented into online and offline channels. Organized and unorganized channels are the further bifurcation of the offline distribution channel.

Geographically, the report classifies the industry into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of value and volume shipments in the insect repellent industry. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil. The cross country analysis of each country has also been provided by each segment in terms of value and volume.

Global Insect Repellent Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the insect repellent market. Porter’s Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition in the insect repellent industry is also included in the report.

Value chain analysis which shows the work flow in the insect repellent market and identifies raw material services providers and distribution channels of this industry is also covered in the report. Segment trends, regional trends, and country trends have also been added in the report. It also covers segment wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of the study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of the segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in it. The same has also been provided for each segment i.e. by type, application, installation, and end-use.

Global Insect Repellent Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also covers the competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global insect repellent industry based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments of leading players of the insect repellent industry.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global insect repellent market include Avon Products Inc, Coghlan’s Ltd., Dabur International, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Enesis Group, ExOfficio LLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Homs LLC, Jyothi Laboratories, PIC Corporation, Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., SC Johnson & Sons Inc., and 3M.